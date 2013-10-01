This piece originally appeared on newstatesman.com.

The fatal gang rape of a 23-year-old student on a bus in New Delhi last December caused global horror and outrage and forced India to step back and examine the ongoing war being waged against its women. Two weeks ago a high court judge passed death sentences on the four men convicted of the rape and murder, thereby appeasing a public majority who bayed for blood, calling for chemical castration and public hanging. Lawyers for the four have since launched an appeal against the sentence which could take weeks or even months, but one thing is for certain: Even if they are executed, it will not make India a safer country for women.

For hundreds of thousands of Indian women their struggle begins within the womb. According to UN figures, an estimated 750,000 female fetuses are aborted annually, and even if they do make it past the first gauntlet, they face the threat of infanticide, starvation in favor of male siblings, and are likely to endure a life deprived of freedom, education, and equality. For every 1,000 boys under the age of six there are only 914 girls, with some states reporting figures as low as 830. India’s Planning Commission called the gender imbalance “a silent demographic disaster in the making,” which is already beginning to manifest itself in the form of increased sexual violence, polyandry—where brothers marry the same woman—and a surge in poorer parents trafficking daughters as brides in areas where the female to male ratio is skewed.

In the days leading up to the sentencing, an astonishing level of brutality emerged from the Indian public who demanded stoning, lashings, and castration for the convicts, with even high-profile names calling for the death penalty in order to set a precedent and act as a deterrent against future crimes. While it is easy for us in the West to shake our heads and theorize that brutality can’t be fought with brutality, for most women in this country gang rape isn’t a worry when we step out of our front doors and commute to work. My biggest fear is that the Jubilee line might be down—not that I might end up gang raped and beaten to death on a moving bus.

However, by passing the death sentence, the government has done little more than to satisfy the emotional sense of injustice, and hush up the masses temporarily while shying away from the bigger issue: How to prevent the crimes? Rather than focusing on how to treat the symptoms once they bubble to the surface and burst like ugly boils, the root cause needs to be examined and removed.