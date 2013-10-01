The hinge moment in Jewish-American concern for what is somewhat euphemistically called “Jewish continuity” came in 1990, when the Jewish Federations’ National Jewish Population Survey found that more than half of Americans born as Jews—52 percent—who had married had married non-Jews. The figure was wrong, and ten years later revised downward to 43 percent, but the damage was done. Jewish education was revamped. Taglit-Birthright—the program that sends tens of thousands of young Jews to Israel for free each year—was started: Though now often criticized as a stalking-horse for teaching right-wing politics, it was originally the brainchild of left-wing Israelis who wanted young Jews to marry young Jews and make Jewish babies (“Birthright”). An entire generation of American Jews (cough cough) was brought up to see marrying outside the faith as a looming specter. And the divide between the Orthodox and the non-Orthodox never seemed so stark.

In the past decade or so, Jews got smarter about Jewish continuity. Partly this was in reaction to the 1990 study—Birthright, for example, is an astonishingly effective engine for all-Jewish marriages—and partly it was in reaction to the changing reality. The Reform movement (still the biggest denomination in America), whose rabbis will officiate “mixed” marriages, proposed special blessings rather than discouragement, and its focus increasingly is raising Jewish children (which, admittedly, is an easier and statistically more likely proposition if both parents are Jews).

So Tuesday’s Pew Research study on American Jewish life—the most comprehensive such report in a decade, according to The New York Times—is not likely to be greeted with the same apoplexy and panic with which the 1990 report was, even though this new one finds the overall intermarriage rate is 44 percent, and 58 percent for marriages since 2000. Such high numbers are no longer shocking, and are probably not unrelated to numbers finding decreased attachment to religion itself among younger Jews, with 32 percent of millennial Jews saying they have no religion.

And as Jews increasingly tolerate intermarriage and focus on other signifiers—pride, religious participation, and above all child-rearing—some good news appears. Ninety-four percent of U.S. Jews are proud to be Jewish, says Pew, and three-quarters feel a “strong sense of belonging to the Jewish people.” Seventy percent attended a Passover Seder, and more than half fasted during Yom Kippur. Fewer than 20 percent are not raising their children Jewish to at least some extent; 59 percent are raising them Jewish by religion, although, again, this number is insanely divergent depending on whether the marriage is all-Jewish (96 percent) or interfaith (20 percent).