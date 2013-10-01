“I’ll be very frank: I discouraged our leadership from bringing this to a vote on the floor. Clearly the economy is on everyone’s minds, we’re seeing very stagnant job numbers, confidence in the institution of government is eroding and now we’re going to have a debate on rape and abortion. The stupidity is simply staggering.”

Birthers on the side

Dent’s balancing act also includes polite sit-downs with some of Pennsylvania’s birthers.

In a podcast posted early this September, Mike Volin, the proprietor of wheresobamasbirthcertificate.com, described a private presentation that he and four other birther activists gave Dent and an aide in the congressman’s office. “It was exciting to actually have a face-to-face. He took the time out,” Volin said on the podcast. “And he was glued to that screen.” Volin giving Dent a “sheriff’s kit”—the dossier compiled by Sheriff Joe Arpaio that “investigates” the authenticity of Obama’s birth certificate. The meeting concluded with Dent promising to instruct his legal staff to vet the materials.

Shutdown

And here is how Dent straddled the GOP divide as forces in the party fought each other this weekend: Early Sunday morning, Dent voted for a bill that funded the government on the condition that Obamacare be delayed for a year—the House measure that started this mess in the first place.

But by Sunday evening, Dent had assumed the air of the grownup in the room, hustling for votes to pass a stopgap spending bill without any changes to Obamacare. “I’m prepared to vote for a clean resolution tomorrow,” Dent told the New York Times on Sunday afternoon. “It’s time to govern. I don’t intend to support a fool’s errand at this point.” (Dent seems to have learned from earlier spending battles. In 2011, when Dent held the GOP line and refused to vote to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for billions in spending cuts, Dent caught heat a lot of heat from his constituents. As Nate Cohn pointed out, Dent’s district went for Romney last year by only 3 points.)

Dent urged Boehner on Monday to allow a full House vote on a clean resolution, saying that his speakership would still be safe if he did so. “Most members do not want the government to shut down, and the hourglass is nearly empty,” Dent told Greg Sargent of the Washington Post. Never mind that he had helped run out the hourglass in the first place.

Molly Redden is a New Republic staff writer. Follow her on Twitter @mtredden.