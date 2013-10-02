By which I of course mean Fox News. Watching Fox on Tuesday inspired that rubber-necking impulse you typically only get when a Fox anchor is forced to pronounce a foreign-sounding name (or is dressed down by a Republican they thought was sympathetic … usually over something foreign-sounding). Fox was all ready to go with its Obamacare set pieces—overburdened websites, 800-number backlogs. And it dutifully looped them into its coverage. But given its investment in the appearance of keeping viewers informed, it couldn’t exactly go AWOL on the biggest political story of the year. Instead it spent the day flailing.

The 11 a.m. hour nicely encapsulated the confusion. Fox’s anchors kicked it off with a standard-issue news summary, beginning with “A long-running dispute over President Obama's health care law is leading to a furlough of about 800,000 government workers”—which is to say, the precise formulation that polls off the charts for Democrats. (Thanks guys!) Around 11:15, Fox wheeled out Karl Rove to carry on about the millions of people who will lose insurance coverage under Obamacare. But by the bottom of the hour it was back to the shutdown, with a debate between Nina Easton of Fortune and Jamie Weinstein of the right-wing Daily Caller over the likely fallout for Republicans. Here’s some sample dialogue*:

Weinstein: Republicans have no leverage. … It’s hard to see their endgame. Easton: Yep, it hurts the Republican brand. … Republicans were hurt overall [in 1996]. I don’t think this will last as long. But if it goes into the debt ceiling, it will hurt Republicans.

(An aside: Normally it’s the proud conservatives who have all the momentum in Fox News debates, and the supposed liberals and ostensibly objective reporters like Easton who find themselves on the defensive. Today it was the doughfaces who had the wind at their backs.)

My favorite moment came at the end of the hour, when a Fox anchor went one-on-one with Jonah Goldberg of National Review and Liberal Fascism fame. Team Fox seemed to think it found a solution to its shutdown woes by this point, selectively quoting from Obama’s insistence that he won’t negotiate over Congress’s most basic functions. “'I will not negotiate,’ how does that sound?” prompted the anchor. “Well, according to the polls, it sounds okay,” Goldberg conceded. He continued:

That’s why he can take that line.… I’ve long thought this was a flawed strategy from the beginning. If you’re going to take a hostage, take one the other side doesn’t want to have shot. It’s obvious they [Democrats] want a government shutdown. They’ve always wanted it.

On it went like this throughout the day. “That was the bully pulpit. The president is taking advantage of it,” was how Britt Hume began his analysis of the president’s statement (played in full this time). “A lot of people will hear that. More than will hear any other version.” When New York Congressman Peter King appeared, invited on to account for a rumor that he’d ungraciously labeled his Tea Party colleagues the “Cruz Crazies,” King felt no need to back down: “This policy is madness.” (King did deny that he used the term crazies.) Even Rove, who at last check was unsure whether Ohio had given its electoral votes to Barack Obama, evinced little ambivalence in proclaiming the GOP shutdown strategy misguided.