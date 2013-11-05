What Happens When the British Stop Being Polite and Start Getting Real

Is intimacy always a good thing? It has become customary to suggest that it is. But rather than being democratic, intimacy can be troublesome. Today we are obliged to be relaxed. Casualness is mistaken for fairness. The idea that each of us should do what makes us feel comfortable does not result in other people’s comfort and hardly seems to improve our own. I’ll call this the paradox of laxity: to paraphrase the sociologist Norbert Elias, we are constrained to be unconstrained. There is a self-consciousness about this relaxedness: when someone professes to be “chilling,” the mood is not in fact sedate.

The flipside of instant intimacy is instant hostility. We are quick to adopt a hollow or at any rate cool intimacy, as for instance when kissing someone we barely know on the cheek, but quick also to tear into others or pepper them with candid advice and personal remarks. An example from my own experience: in a restaurant in Egypt, a British tourist—to whom I had never spoken, though we knew each other by sight—stopped me as I was helping myself to pudding, saying, “Don’t eat that: a minute on the lips, a lifetime on the hips.” When I smarted, she insisted that she was “only trying to be helpful.” This taunting semi-helpfulness concluded with the observation that “It would be awful if one day you just keeled over.” It is but a step from this to rank abuse, the overt hostility we feel able to show people because we don’t know them and expect not to see them again. Walking through a railway station, at Christmas, I chance on a shopper berating a worker from a nearby building site; I have no idea what he has said or done to her, but she is spraying him with invective, confident that she can at any moment retreat through a ticket barrier—“Who the fuck do you think you are? You don’t fucking know me, you deaf cunt.”

I don’t believe that this kind of behavior is completely new, but it feels as if it is on the rise. I say this a little tentatively because it may simply be that I have become more sensitive to it. Writing a book about manners has made me notice conduct I might previously have overlooked. Still, the view prevails that manners have declined (or are in decline).

Canvassing opinions in my native England about why this may have happened, I heard about multiculturalism, sexual freedom, the perils of individualism, the impact of technology, the Sunday Trading Act of 1994, the decimalization of currency in 1971, the end of the ban on Lady Chatterley’s Lover (in 1960), the encroachment of liberal values on school teaching, the encroachment of capitalism on just about everything, the cult of efficiency, the shrinking of the public sector, the bloated public sector, tight clothing, very loose clothing, men no longer wearing ties, the pampered ennui of James Bond, the concept of “unisex,” in-ear headphones, hip-hop, the 1960s, the 1970s, the 1968s, the European Union, TV, the gutter press, hard drugs, the growing acceptance of soft drugs, atheism, lazy agnosticism, religious extremism, the poor quality of modern diet, the wide use of agrochemicals and food additives, mass-produced housing and the rupturing of long-established neighborhoods, the decline of the “family business” and the fraying of family life. I also heard about institutional sloth and political niaiserie. Samuel, a sixty-two-year-old jeweler, spoke for many in declaring that “Good manners have disappeared because there’s no discipline. Nobody trusts the fucking government, nobody trusts the fucking police. The Church is mostly run by … you know”—he makes a pungent claim—“so you can’t trust them, can you? Who do kids look up to? I’ll tell you who—fucking celebrities. Where’s the good of that? Women’s lib has got something to do with it, too.”