1. This couple that was planning to get married at the Jefferson Memorial

“Shutdowns are one of those things that on an intellectual level you know are going to impact an average person, but you really don’t get it until it hits you in a way like this,” the groom-to-be told The Washington Post. “There are plenty of people around the country who may not understand that this isn’t just going to hurt nameless government workers.”

2. Joe Manchin

"'By God, I said the hell with it. We’re going to answer the phones,' Manchin told a POLITICO reporter who dialed into his main office line. 'When those meetings are over I grab the phones.'"

3. The Ku Klux Klan

"Because of the federal government shutdown, Gettysburg National Military Park has rescinded all permits for special events, including the October 5 First Amendment demonstration [aka a Klan rally],” the park said in a statement.

4. World War II veterans

Doesn’t everyone hate that memorial, anyway?