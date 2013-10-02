It is a cheery building, with sunlight pouring into the lobby, a couple giraffe sculptures in the back garden, and stacks of children’s books organized by type: “Fairy Tales,” “Books with Animal Characters,” “Realistic Fiction,” etc. A menu announced the week’s dinner fare: meat and vegetable lasagna Wednesday, chicken parm and vegetarian ziti Thursday. Another flyer hinted at the shutdown: the movie trip Thursday night and the trip to the Natural History Museum on Saturday had been cancelled.

But of course the impact went far beyond that. Calls have been pouring in from families with children scheduled for upcoming trials, said Children’s Inn official Fern J. Stone. Those families have been forwarded to NIH clinical staff, she said, but have reported having trouble getting answers. So far, Stone has heard from one family, from Puerto Rico, that has been told definitively that their child’s trial is off.

I sat down with Bob Vogel, a board member of the Children’s Inn whose son, now 23, has been in and out of NIH for more than two decades after being diagnosed at the age of nine months with an immune system deficiency (he spent several months at the Children’s Inn at age 10, when he received a stem cell transplant.) Vogel said it was still unclear to him how exactly the cuts would play out, whether NIH would be able to keep going with trials already underway by relying on a skeleton crew; canceling future trials was easier said than done given that so many patients were engaged in months-long research protocols leading up to NIH treatment that couldn’t simply be called off. (NIH John Burklow told me in a statement: "Although our hospital remains open for patients already enrolled in studies, we are not enrolling new patients into current studies--or starting new studies--during the shutdown, except inpatients with a life-threatening medical problem. Under normal circumstances, approximately 200 new patients are enrolled per week, approximately 15% of those are children, and approximately 33% of those children have cancer.")

Having been through NIH and the Children’s Inn so often with his son, Vogel said he couldn’t imagine what the uncertainty was like for other families. “For most, this is the last resort for treatment,” he said. “When you’re around here, you see these people coming through and you try to imagine what it’s like for someone who needs to come finding out that they can’t. Because there’s really no other option for them.”

As the day went on, it was seeming to dawn on congressional Republicans that the shutdown’s impact on the NIH might become a real problem. They added funding for the NIH (which has already struggled mightily under the budget sequestration they had pushed through earlier this year) to a series of piecemeal proposals meant to keep certain parts of the federal government operating even amid a lasting shutdown, and then pounced when Harry Reid, in characteristically infelicitous terms, rejected this approach, saying that the whole government needed to be re-opened, period. I asked Vogel what he made of the piecemeal approach. “From a selfish point of view, it’s great,” he said. “From a procedural or process standpoint, that doesn’t make much sense.”

As I left the Children’s Inn, word came across Twitter that the battle was still raging back at the World War II Memorial: Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus was offering to pay to reopen the memorial to all.

It was the afternoon rush hour, normally a traffic crush at NIH. But it was a breeze getting back to the Metro stop on the otherwise empty shuttle bus. With 17,000 employees told to stay home, there was barely anyone in sight at the world’s premier medical campus. Just enough people to attend to the needs of the 38 kids still being housed at the Children’s Inn, and their adult counterparts.

And certainly no TV cameras or congressmen or activists in sockless loafers.