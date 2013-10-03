Everything you need to know about the health care crisis in this country in two outtakes.

Yesterday on Fox’s “The Five” (transcript via Nexis):

BOB BECKEL: But there were a lot of people who yesterday got a chance for the first time in their lives to get health insurance, and I think it's a wonderful thing. …

FORMER BUSH WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY DANA PERINO: For the first time in their life? Honestly, Bob.

BECKEL: No, really.

PERINO: If you didn't have health insurance, there was a way for you to get help through Medicaid or Medicare, if you're older. There's lots of different programs that if you had no way to get help. I understand the anxiety of not having health insurance if you are employed and your employer doesn't provide for it and you don't qualify for Medicaid. But to say that there are millions of people who never had a chance at health care --

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE: It's just not true, Bob.

PERINO: But also, anybody can walk in any hospital and they can be treated and receive medical attention.