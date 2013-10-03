Among its many unhappy effects, the shutdown has sparked an overwhelming number of rhapsodies for Washington's halcyon, bipartisan past. Throughout Barack Obama's presidency, the dysfunction has bred nostalgia for an era "when politics worked" (the tagline of news anchor Chris Matthews' new book), and the events of this week have made those ruminations all the more effusive. We culled some examples of pundits recalling days gone by. Prepare to get lost in the rosy glow.

President Ronald Reagan and House Speaker Tip O’Neill "would fight like brothers, and then they would deal." —Chris Matthews at NPR

"Divided government used to work—it created the Marshall Plan, civil rights legislation, and all the accomplishments of the Reagan era." —John Avlon at The Daily Beast

"This impasse could be the breaking point for a political system that has gone from dysfunctional to nonfunctioning... This may be the beginning of the end of Washington as we know it. A rising generation of pragmatic, non-ideological voters is appalled by the dysfunctional leadership of their parents and grandparents. History may consider October 2013 their breaking point. There will come a time when Millennials aren't just mad as hell; they won't take it anymore." —Ron Fournier at National Journal