In between bursts of gunfire, blaring submarine sirens, and the clack of spy gadgets, Tom Clancy, who died this week at age 66, often exposed himself as a little bit dreamy, a lot philosophical, and desperately in need of a thorough edit. Some of his attempts to wax philosophical are so comical that Amazon reviewers have taken to posting the choicest bits, like the reader who points out this gem from Netforce: "Lust reared its head inside Tyrone. At the same time, fear dried his mouth to a consistency roughly that of a pile of bones left to bleach in the Gobi desert sunshine."

Below, the most delightfully purple Tom Clancy prose we’ve had the pleasure of reading.

“Ideas are important. Principles are important. Words are important. Your word is the most important of all. Your word is who you are.”

― Clear and Present Danger