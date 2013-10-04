A new three-episode Bravo reality series, "The People’s Couch," consists of regular Joes in their houses watching and commenting on television from the previous week. — Deadline
The Budget, the most popular Amish newspaper, doesn’t run crime stories and cuts out mentions of elderly women who live alone lest it put them in danger. One thing it has in common with more modern media companies? Contributors are unpaid. — The Wall Street Journal
NASA is looking for volunteers to lie in bed for several days. Participants will be paid $18,000. — Forbes
According to a study, football fans’ saturated-fat intake increases as much as 28 percent in the 24 hours after their team loses and decreases significantly after victories. The effect was most pronounced on Mondays, and sharper in cities with beloved teams. (Number one was frequently Pittsburgh.) — The New York Times
Esther Breger is an assistant editor at The New Republic.
