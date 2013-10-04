A new three-episode Bravo reality series, "The People’s Couch," consists of regular Joes in their houses watching and commenting on television from the previous week. — Deadline


The Budget, the most popular Amish newspaper, doesn’t run crime stories and cuts out mentions of elderly women who live alone lest it put them in danger. One thing it has in common with more modern media companies? Contributors are unpaid. — The Wall Street Journal



Esther Breger is an assistant editor at The New Republic.


Space Shuttle: Stephen Saks; TV: Spiderstock; Couch: Steven Taylor; Fingerprint: Jostaphot; Rifle: Richard Goerg; Preacher: Mlenny Photography