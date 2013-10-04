"An idler is like a lump of dung; whoever picks it up shakes it off his hand."

Ecclesasticus

There is something there

I've got to get and I dig

down and people pop off and

muskrats float up backwards

and open at my touch like

cereal flakes and still I've

got to dig because there is

something down there is my

Nana's clock I broke it I was

wrong I was digging even then

I had to find out and snap

and crack the hand broke like

a toothpick and I didn't learn

I keep digging for something

down there is my sister's five

dollar bill that I tore because

it wasn't mine was stage money

wasn't mine something down there

I am digging I am digging I will

win something like my first bike

teetering my first balancing act

a grasshopper who can fly she

of the damp smelling passageway

it was earlier much earlier it

was my first doll that water went

into and water came out of much

earlier it was the diaper I wore

and the dirt thereof and my

mother hating me for it and me

loving me for it but the hate

won didn't it yes the distaste

won the digust won and because

of this I am a hoarder of words

I hold them in though they are

dung oh god I am a digger

I am not an idler

am I?