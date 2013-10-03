“Lockdown during the shutdown—what’s the next ‘down’ to happen?” an Orrin Hatch staffer joked after the Hill lockdown was lifted. “Break-it-down?”

The staffer, along with several other Senate staffers who had not been furloughed, hung out on a third-floor balcony of the Hart Senate Building, in viewing distance of the wrecked black Infiniti sedan that police had chased from the White House to the Capitol, where it crashed into a barricade and the driver was shot and killed by officers.

Dave Caldwell, a University of Michigan student who’d come to the Hart Building with other young activists to lobby for the LGBT organization Human Rights Campaign, said he was the last of his group to go through security Thursday afternoon when he heard three or four loud pops go off behind him. “We didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “The lobby scattered.” According to Marissa McCabe, another member of the group, a policeman shouted, “Everybody out, everybody out!” They turned toward the door just as the officer reversed his instructions: “Everybody in, everybody in! Get down! Get down!”

The activists did so, barging into the first office they saw, which happened to belong to Republican Senator Pat Roberts, of Kansas. Roberts had heard four shots from just outside his window. He and his staff walked out of the office to investigate and were promptly ushered back in, where they found themselves joined by the agitated group of gay-rights advocates.