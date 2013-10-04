5. Horrified by the moral degradation of his fellow citizens, a local lawmaker introduced a bill that would tax divorces. The taxes would be so high—about a month's worth of the average person's salary—that they would, ideally, dissuade people from rushing into and out of holy matrimony. "The reason is clear," said the lawmaker. "You should switch on your brain when registering a marriage, otherwise you’d have to pay more for ending it."

Florida or Russia?

6. Scientists at a federal biotech research center have discovered magic mushrooms. These may not make you high, but these researchers contend, but they do something even better: they cure HIV.

Florida or Russia?

7. Hearing the unusual squeaks of her parakeet, a local woman was alerted to the fact that a burglar was attempting to break into her neighbor's house. She called the police, and "Emerald," the 21-year parakeet became a bit of a local sensation.

Florida or Russia?

ANSWERS:

1. Russia. The daredevil was apprehended earlier this week. The biker, 25-year-old Pavel Volkov, apologized, but it did no good. He was charged with hooliganism, and he faces up to 5 years in jail.

2. Russia. Of course. Watch the video and note a) the fact that no one seems to care, b) the furs.

3. Florida. What makes it worse is that the ex-lady found out about the conflagration when her former fiancé, burnt to a crisp, showed up at a mutual friends' place, rather than the ER.

4. Florida. Upon investigating further, police found that Don Samuelson, professor of veterinary science at the University of Florida, had done this to at least four other women. They seized a thumb drive full of such voyeuristic videos.

5. Russia. Russia already has a divorce tax, but this law would make it 100 times steeper. Oh, and that lawmaker? Former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev.

6. Russia. These magic 'shrooms also allegedly cure the common flu and smallpox.

7. Florida."We pretty much don't have a watchdog, but we have a watch bird for the neighborhood," Emerald's owner told the press.

Image via shutterstock.com