Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid drew flak—especially from the right—after ineloquently responding to a question from CNN's Dana Bash about kids with cancer who, due to the government lockdown, are unable to undergo clinical trials run by the National Insitutes of Health. (Bash: "But if you can help one child who has cancer, why wouldn't you do it?" Reid: "Why would we want to do that? I have 1,100 people at Nellis Air Force base that are sitting home. They have a few problems of their own.") And Friday morning, Politico reported that Reid, at a Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Tuesday, said of House Speaker John Boehner: “He’s a coward. He's a coward!”

"I didn’t take lessons on how to speak on television, and I don’t spend a lot of time worrying about who I am," Reid once told The New York Times. "I don’t like to read stuff about me, but I’ve become accustomed to it: you know, ‘Reid misspeaks.’ I’d rather people were saying, 'Oh, that guy is a golden-tongued devil.'” Perhaps he's a little bit of both. Here are 13 more examples of Reid's blunt, undisciplined tongue.

1. "I can't stand John McCain." — August 2008

2. "[Reid] was wowed by Obama's oratorical gifts and believed that the country was ready to embrace a black presidential candidate, especially one such as Obama — a 'light-skinned' African American 'with no Negro dialect, unless he wanted to have one.'" — Game Change, the 2010 book by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann