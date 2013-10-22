In the mid-1800s, the English-speaking world was mad for tales of bigamy—the original spouse either hiding in the attic or just back from the colonies. The culprit was Jane Eyre, which set off a micro-genre of copycat books. Below, a few more recent examples of breakout authors and their sincerest flatterers.
1. A teenage feminist heroine with …
Who lives in …
Survives not just multiple books but also …
The Hunger Games
By Suzanne Collins
The Bone Season
By Samantha Shannon
Divergent
By Veronica Roth
2. Book begins with a dead, presumed dead, or soon-to-be dead …
Plot also includes a failing marriage brought on by …
Twists are revealed via …
Gone Girl
By Gillian Flynn
The Husband’s Secret
By Liane Moriarty
The Silent Wife
By A.S.A. Harrison
3. The memoir-ish musings of the female auteur and star of …
Revelations of self-deprecating intimate details like …
Sprinklings of wry girl-power counsel, including …
“If you’re so mad you could just cry, then cry. It terrifies everyone.”
“Another old saying is that revenge is a dish best served cold. But it feels best served piping hot, straight out of the oven of outrage.”
“How to dress for a business meeting and other hard-earned fashion lessons from a size 10 who went to the Met Ball.”
Bossypants
By Tina Fey
Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?
By Mindy Kaling
Not That Kind of Girl (forthcoming)
By Lena Dunham
