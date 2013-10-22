In the mid-1800s, the English-speaking world was mad for tales of bigamy—the original spouse either hiding in the attic or just back from the colonies. The culprit was Jane Eyre, which set off a micro-genre of copycat books. Below, a few more recent examples of breakout authors and their sincerest flatterers.

1. A teenage feminist heroine with … Expert archery skills Clairvoyant powers Dataknow-how + Who lives in … Post-apocalyptic North America (“Panem”) Totalitarian Britain c. 2059 Grim, futuristic Chicago + Survives not just multiple books but also … A minors-only death match Kidnapping by evil creatures Hypnotized conscription into battle =

The Hunger Games

By Suzanne Collins

The Bone Season

By Samantha Shannon

Divergent

By Veronica Roth 2. Book begins with a dead, presumed dead, or soon-to-be dead … Wife Daughter Husband + Plot also includes a failing marriage brought on by … Dark secrets Dark secrets Dark secrets + Twists are revealed via … His and hers chapters plus a duplicitous diary A shocking letter His and hers chapters, sans epistolary element =

Gone Girl

By Gillian Flynn

The Husband’s Secret

By Liane Moriarty

The Silent Wife

By A.S.A. Harrison 3. The memoir-ish musings of the female auteur and star of … A metaNBC sitcom A rom-com-ish FOX sitcom A dark HBO sitcom + Revelations of self-deprecating intimate details like … Late virginity loss The difficulty of fitting into stylist-provided wardrobes as a size 8 The keeping of extensive food diaries + Sprinklings of wry girl-power counsel, including … “If you’re so mad you could just cry, then cry. It terrifies everyone.” “Another old saying is that revenge is a dish best served cold. But it feels best served piping hot, straight out of the oven of outrage.” “How to dress for a business meeting and other hard-earned fashion lessons from a size 10 who went to the Met Ball.” =

Bossypants

By Tina Fey



Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?

By Mindy Kaling

Not That Kind of Girl (forthcoming)

By Lena Dunham