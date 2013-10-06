Relatively open societies with a freer flow of information are less conspiracy-oriented than closed ones with controlled information. Which means that Pakistan—with its legacy of dictatorships and its smattering of high-profile state agencies that creep into every aspect of life, from tapping phones to kicking out foreign journalists whose reporting doesn’t quite sound the right notes—has a heightened sense of paranoia. As a culturally conservative society, Pakistanis are conditioned to secrecy. It’s how we grow up.

But, also, most Pakistanis can’t conceive of being loved and lauded by the West. They hate it (foreign intervention in Muslim lands, as well as U.S. support of Pakistani dictators), and they covet it (visas, jobs). When someone is feted by the West, the thinking goes: They must have betrayed Pakistan in some way. Soon after Mukhtaran Mai, Pakistan’s most conspicuous rape victim, began talking about her ordeal, then-President Pervez Musharraf told The Washington Post: “You must understand the environment in Pakistan. This has become a moneymaking concern. A lot of people say if you want to go abroad and get a visa for Canada or citizenship and be a millionaire, get yourself raped.”

Now, in between inaugurating Europe’s biggest public library, addressing the United Nations, and moving in a high-powered world of sharp-suited diplomats in her customary shalwar kameez and shawl, Malala goes to the Edgbaston High School for Girls in Birmingham, two years away from graduating. In her spare time, she told me, she doesn’t care to watch Bollywood films, but she was bummed last month when her brothers went to see Despicable Me 2 and she couldn’t go because of a prior commitment.

I asked Ziauddin Yousafzai if he had paid special attention to his daughter. I wanted to know how she turned out the way she did. “I haven’t done anything,” he said. “But I did not clip her wings as most fathers and families do. That’s all I’ve done. In fact, you could say she is the way she is not because of what I’ve done, but because of what I haven’t done.”

There were a few other people in the room—including a novelist and an education activist—and one of them asked about how her fame affected her brothers, who would have been the ones doted on by their parents, grandparents, and clan.

“Yes! Tell them: How do you feel?” Yousafzai coaxed his sons. Malala’s younger brother, all of nine, got up from his chair and planted himself on Malala’s lap. He didn’t speak, but he hugged her, aggressively affectionate, wrapping his arms around her neck, as if to say, “She’s my sister.” Malala laughed and said, “You see, someone gave me an iPod as a gift. One day, he took it and put all his music on it. When I scolded him, he said, ‘Oh, so you’ve forgiven the Talib who tried to kill you. Why can’t you forgive me?’ ”

The room lightened up. Where the atmosphere had been hushed and deferential, suddenly there was laughter. And out of this, a gush of unsolicited advice: “Don’t ever change your last name, Malala,” someone said.

“It won’t happen,” the novelist said. “She’s not the type of girl whose husband would ever conceive of asking her to do that.”

I looked at her mother. A modest and startlingly beautiful woman who does not let herself be photographed, she has perhaps traveled the longest distance from a purdah-clad life in Swat to a publicly lived life in Europe and North America. She had put away the Koran and her eyes were dry. She was gazing at her children, at once apprehensive and proud, clearly cognizant of how much lay ahead of them.



Mira Sethi is a writer living in Lahore.