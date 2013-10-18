The electoral map divides the country neatly into blue states and red states. But blue states include vast conservative stretches; and most red states harbor liberal enclaves, too. In recent years, as partisan polarization has grown, some political minorities in these disaffected areas have proposed a radical solution: state partition.

It has happened before. Maine, for instance, was once part of Massachusetts. And while none of the current movements really has a shot, the eleven instances mapped here (including that to grant the District of Columbia statehood) have at least attracted the support of elected officials.

What would happen if all of them succeeded? Each new state would get two senators and its share of electoral college votes. We ran the numbers and recalculated the 2012 presidential race.

In this bizarro United States, the GOP would have a structural advantage in the expanded Senate, and Barack Obama would have had a tighter fight against Mitt Romney in the electoral college (which he won, in reality, 332–206).

If Republicans really want to screw with the electoral map, some argue they could break up Texas into five states according to the state’s terms of annexation. Democrats, meanwhile, can dream that Texas makes good on Governor Rick Perry’s threat to secede from the union altogether.

Total Electoral Votes1


  • Obama
    310

  • Romney
    247

Senate2

  • Democrats
    60
  • Republicans
    62

Key

  •  Solid Democrat
  •  Lean Democrat (<7% Obama)
  •  Solid Republican
  •  Lean Republican (<7% Romney)
  • *   Remainder State
  • **  New State

Proposed Electoral Map

Click the map to view state labels.


State Electoral Votes Population Margin (%)
Alabama 9 4,779,736 Romney +22.2
Alaska 3 710,231 Romney +14.0
Arizona* 10 5,411,754 Romney +12.2
Arkansas 6 2,915,918 Romney +23.7
Baja Arizona** 3 980,263 Obama +6.9
California* 35 23,318,770 Obama +35.6
Chicago** 9 5,194,675 Obama +49.4
Colorado** 9 4,688,252 Obama +7.0
Connecticut 7 3,574,097 Obama +17.3
Delaware 3 897,934 Obama +18.6
Florida 29 18,801,310 Obama +0.9
Georgia 16 9,687,653 Romney +7.8
Hawaii 4 1,360,301 Obama +42.7
Idaho 4 1,567,582 Romney +31.9
Illinois** 13 7,635,957 Romney +3.4
Indiana 11 6,483,802 Romney +10.2
Iowa 6 3,046,355 Obama +5.8
Jefferson** 4 1,438,144 Romney +9.5
Kansas 6 2,853,118 Romney +21.7
Kentucky 8 4,339,367 Romney +22.7
Lincoln** 4 1,495,054 Romney +14.8
Louisiana 8 4,533,372 Romney +17.2
Maine 4 1,328,361 Obama +15.3
Maryland* 9 5,120,419 Obama +31.9
Massachusetts 11 6,547,629 Obama +23.1
Michigan* 15 9,572,279 Obama +9.9
Minnesota 9 5,303,925 Obama +7.7
Mississippi 6 2,967,297 Romney +11.5
Missouri 10 5,988,927 Romney +9.4
Montana 3 989,415 Romney +13.7
Nebraska 5 1,826,341 Romney +21.8
Nevada 6 2,700,551 Obama +6.7
New Hampshire 4 1,316,470 Obama +5.6
New Jersey 14 8,791,894 Obama +17.8
New Mexico 5 2,059,179 Obama +10.2
New York* 19 11,957,128 Obama +42.9
North Carolina 15 9,535,483 Romney +2.0
North Colorado* 3 340,944 Romney +19.5
North Dakota 3 672,591 Romney +19.6
Northeast Ohio** 8 3,929,019 Obama +18.0
Ohio 13 7,607,485 Romney +5.0
Oklahoma 7 3,751,351 Romney +33.5
Oregon* 7 3,256,086 Obama +17.0
Pennsylvania 20 12,702,379 Obama +5.4
Rhode Island 4 1,052,567 Obama +27.5
South California** 20 13,072,030 Obama +0.5
South Carolina 9 4,625,364 Romney +10.5
South Dakota 3 814,180 Romney +18.0
Superior** 3 311,361 Romney +3.3
Tennessee 11 6,346,105 Romney +20.4
Texas 37 25,145,561 Romney +15.8
Upstate New York** 12 7,420,974 Obama +8.9
Utah 6 2,763,885 Romney +48.0
Vermont 3 625,741 Obama +35.6
Virginia 13 8,001,024 Obama +3.9
Washington* 9 5,229,486 Obama +22.1
Washington, D.C.** 3 601,723 Obama +83.6
West Maryland** 3 653,133 Romney +19.2
West Virginia 5 1,852,994 Romney +26.8
Wisconsin 10 5,686,986 Obama +6.9
Wyoming 3 563,626 Romney +40.8

barack obama: getty images; mitt romney: getty images; map source by tibor szijártó


  1. 279 votes needed to win.

  2. Numbers represent the senate seats in states won by either Obama or Romney in 2012.