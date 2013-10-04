In case you thought you could just pleasantly focus on a New York Yankees-free baseball playoffs, Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has sued Major League Baseball and outgoing commissioner Bud Selig, alleging tortious interference—essentially, that the league’s 211-game suspension without pay, currently delayed on appeal, due to Rodriguez’s alleged violation of the league’s banned-substances policy has the goal not of maintaining the game’s integrity and rules but, to quote the suit, “to destroy the reputation and career of Alex Rodriguez.”

Without going into the details of the revelations surrounding the Miami clinic called Biogenesis—partly because the granular details are only so relevant, partly because even I don’t understand all of them—it seems obvious, based on the suspensions 13 players have accepted as well as the Major League Baseball Players Association’s tacit acquiescence to those suspensions, that the league got their hands on some pretty damning evidence. Rodriguez’ camp has implied that Rodriguez will not claim that he did not knowingly take banned substances.

The stronger argument both Rodriguez and the union make is that the punishment—211 games—is excessive. And it pretty clearly is. Though Rodriguez admitted to using banned substances a decade ago and has been credibly accused of using them since, he is (allegedly) a first-time offender under these rules. Given that, a look at precedent reveals 211 games to be extremely excessive. All the other Biogenesis players were suspended for 50 or 65 games. “I don’t want to give a number [of games], but there was a number that I gave A-Rod and we advised him to take it,” the union chief has said, adding, “He was never given that number.”

To be plausible, Rodriguez would presumably need to come up with a theory for why the league would impose an excessive penalty on him. He has. Deadspin’s Barry Petchesky has the best rundown of the lawsuit I’ve seen. And a crucial component is naming Selig as a co-defendant and dedicating an entire section to “The Disastrous Tenure of Commissioner Selig.”