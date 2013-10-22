Ruby-Strauss’s first hit was a cocktail book that he pitched not long after breaking into the industry as an editorial assistant at HarperReference. He had seen Swingers and had a hunch that Americans were about to be really into martinis again. So he dialed up Netscape, found a website that offered recipes and a bit of history, and signed up the author to write a paperback that Crate & Barrel wound up stocking alongside its stemware. But Ruby-Strauss no longer trusts himself to cool-hunt. “By the time you’re in a decision-making position, you’re way too old for your tastes to matter at all,” he says. “In the modern classic—and I can say this because I acquired it—Mötley Crüe’s The Dirt, their manager said that in rock and roll you don’t need ears to hear the next big thing. What you need is eyes.”

In the standard book-editing M.O., an editor deems a piece of writing worthy, then tries to facilitate its embrace by the world. Ruby-Strauss views that approach as “sort of a fool’s errand,” he says. “I go around life looking for tribes, groups of people who like something, whatever it may be, and then I try to figure out if a book product could make sense for that group.” He relies on a lot of data to find those preexisting audiences. “My colleagues are like, ‘Put away the charts and graphs, you big nerd!’ ”

As Leavell points out, it doesn’t particularly matter if the research identifies a group of philistines as a target market. “If you can get an audience where they read one book a year,” he told me, “that book’s gonna be so successful, because that’s all that person is going to talk about!”

Publishing is filled with rumors about what Amazon’s algorithm contains. One rumor for which there is strong evidence: The tech behemoth decides how many copies of a book it will purchase for its own warehouses based on presale orders. That in turn influences “discoverability,” i.e., how much the title is thrown in front of shoppers on the site. In the old days, an editor who’d spent a crazy amount of money on a book could thus impress the importance of the work upon his publicity department and then bookstore buyers. Ubiquity often translated to sales: “Stack ’em high and watch ’em fly” was the saying. But preorders depend on customers feeling a strong connection to the author or the book’s subject.

Having a built-in promotional platform makes racking up presales easier—which, in this neatly circular system, is why data-driven editors like Ruby-Strauss so often find their talent and their tribes online, already talking to each other. It’s what worked for the Betches and for one of last year’s biggest successes, a young adult novel about cancer by a man named John Green. His earlier efforts had drawn critical praise, but what made The Fault in Our Stars different was that Green now has a million subscribers to his YouTube video blog. Penguin could push hard for advance purchases. Not coincidentally, publicity departments have started to send out galley copies that feature the author’s Twitter follower count.

Ruby-Strauss doesn’t have illusions about how his books are perceived. “I think my wife’s waiting for me to have a success that she can brag about,” he says. “People are judge-y.” Still, he likes to argue that what he publishes has more in common with great works of literature than others might like to admit. He alternately compares Max’s books to Naked Lunch (nervy raunch) and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (the asshole wins). As for the Betches’ book (subtitle: “How to Win at Basically Everything”), he says, that was merely an update of the 1928 Socratic self-help guide The Technique of a Love Affair: By a Gentlewoman. “An Internet brand isn’t enough. The book has to deliver actual value, the audience has to be motivated and devoted, and so on,” says one high-up editor at a competing house, citing high-traffic blog-to-book failures like Barack Obama Is Your New Bicycle, which somehow did not translate well into print.

“It shouldn’t be about the book but the money you can make from the book,” said Ruby-Strauss’s boss, Jennifer Bergstrom. Still, she has her limits. Not long ago, Ruby-Strauss wanted to buy a self-published title with a strong fan base. His colleagues at Gallery balked: It featured abusive, nonconsensual sex. “The protagonist ends up marrying her rapist,” says Bergstrom. “We felt the book crossed a line.”

“Why are we permitted to have an opinion about her fantasy?” Ruby-Strauss asked. “The fans love it. They are giving it four stars, you know? Hundreds of them. Not five deviants.”

I pressed him: Would he publish, say, a book by an underground philosopher, who happened to be a neo-Nazi?

“I’d have to read it first,” Ruby-Strauss replied. “I wouldn’t publish his call to arms. But if it were a textured memoir that was honest and soul-searching?” He paused. “I don’t know. That’s starting to sound kind of good."

Noreen Malone is a staff writer at The New Republic.

Corrections: Due to an editing error, this piece originally misidentified Jonathan Karp. Additionally, this piece originally said Jeremie Ruby-Strauss graduated from the University of Santa Cruz. In fact, it was the University of California, Santa Cruz.