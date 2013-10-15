The imperial mayors came on the scene at a time when urban life and city governance was discussed mainly in terms of pathology and dysfunction: high crime, empty coffers, dwindling populations, racial animus. You had to drive to the suburbs to shop at Target. Public employees got Flag Day off. No one ever seemed to get fired, no matter how badly they performed.

It was fertile soil for the legend of the great city hall superhero. Rendell helped establish the archetype, battling unions, scrubbing city hall toilets, and getting dubbed “America’s Mayor.” He eventually rode his legend to become governor of Pennsylvania—a job once off- limits to Philadelphia mayors, who the public generally saw as either hacks or crooks. Two decades later, mayors remain the subject of glowing books like Benjamin R. Barber’s forthcoming If Mayors Ruled the World, which celebrate the can-do spirit of urban government, contrasting it with the dysfunction of national politics. And pols like Booker, who burnished his reputation by responding to constituent calls via Twitter and once by rescuing a neighbor from a burning building, continue to capitalize on it.

While the media—particularly that portion of the media scarred by memories of 1970s-era cities—mythologized the new crop, their great strength was rather boring: their competence. While there were occasional dust-ups with unions, the age of the imperial mayor was actually defined by simple little innovations (building a 311 system so you don’t have to call your city council member to help fill a pothole) and productivity tools (programs like Baltimore’s CitiStat , which let the government track basic services).

It’s hard to remember how exciting this once seemed. When I first covered a city government—in Washington during Marion Barry’s final term—my boss used to say that our job was to restore consequence. Nincompoops might be able to stay on the public payroll no matter what job they botched; reporters could, at the very least, remind them that someone was watching. It was a target-rich environment. The race to succeed Barry, in turn, focused on the sorts of things voters in many suburban jurisdictions took for granted. The new mayor, a number-cruncher named Anthony Williams, would throw around terms like “short-term tool kit” and “scorecard.” What he really meant was that he wanted to be the person who would bring the consequences himself.

Bad government, of course, had serious real-world implications: When agencies in charge of protecting vulnerable people don’t do their jobs, people die. But ineptitude at the local level also had a separate, corrosive political effect, one that damaged the left much more than the right. Politicians may love the great cliché of Fiorello LaGuardia’s—“There is no Democratic or Republican way of cleaning the streets”—but the reality is that there are distinctly ideological ways of reacting to uncleaned streets. People inclined to believe in basic government services may gnash their teeth and demand a new sanitation commissioner. People who aren’t so sure about the public sector, on the other hand, see it as a data point against the idea that any government can do anything, from running a health-insurance exchange to providing job-training.