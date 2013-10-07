On Tuesday, the day Obamacare’s health insurance exchanges went live, I went online to see exactly how much my family would save if we signed up. The numbers were unbelievable. It was a rough estimate, but it was looking like a plan comparable to our current one would be close to $10,000 cheaper per year after the tax credit. My husband and I were almost giddy at the idea of saving all that money.

This should be a no-brainer. And yet, even though our current coverage is so expensive, we haven't yet signed up for a new plan. We still sit here nervous about changing anything because of the politics. It’s not that we believe any of that scare stuff about death panels. The “what if’s” have set in for other reasons, the biggest being: What if Obamacare is repealed?

My husband and I are both self-employed. We have been buying individual insurance for years. The premiums have slowly gone up, but we keep paying them because it’s what you do. We pay over $18,000 a year for two adults and three children.

Twelve years ago, my husband was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. After that, he was stamped with a pre-existing condition. So he stayed with the health insurance plan he had at that time. He didn’t have much of a choice. No one would ever cover him after cancer. So he pays a high premium just to be covered. I’ve heard too many stories of people with pre-existing conditions unable to get coverage and the nightmare they’re living. We would never want to chance it and be in that situation.