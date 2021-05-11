The individual’s impulse, however, in Poe rarely wears, as it often does with the other romantics, the aspect of a too generous passion overflowing the canals of the world; but takes on rather the sinister character of the “Imp of the Perverse.” Yet the perversity of Poe, the dizzy terror which it engenders—due to whatever nervous instability and whatever unlucky circumstances—have their poetry and their profound pathos—from those lines in one of the finest of his poems in which he tells how the doom of his later life appeared to him even in childhood as he gazed on “the cloud that took the form (when, the rest of Heaven was blue) of a demon in my view”; to that terrible picture of the condemned man, “sick—sick unto death with that long agony,” when “first [the candles] wore the aspect of charity, and seemed white slender angels who would save me; but then, all at once, there came a most deadly nausea over my spirit, and I felt every fibre in my frame thrill as if I had touched the wire of a galvanic battery, while the angel forms became meaningless spectres, with heads of flame, and I saw that from them there would be no help. And then there stole into my fancy, like a rich musical note, the thought of what sweet rest there must be in the grave.” And it is the “long agony” of his moral experience that gives to Poe’s William Wilson its superior intensity and sincerity over Stevenson’s Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. In Stevenson’s story, it is the noble half of the dual personality which, though at the price of its own destruction, triumphs over the evil; whereas, in Poe’s, it is the evil half which puts to death the good and which is even made to tell the whole story from its own point of view. Yet, does not the reality of William Wilson make us shudder in the presence of the abyss far more readily than the melodramatic fable of Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde?

There is one special tragic theme of Poe’s which deserves to be noted in this connection. Mr. Krutch says that Poe was impotent and that, for this reason, though perhaps unconsciously, he chose as a wife a girl of thirteen with whom it would be impossible to consummate his marriage. Mr. Krutch offers no proof for this assertion and it is not necessary to assume that it is true; but it is quite evident that Poe’s marriage with Virginia was somehow unsatisfactory. It may be that, because Virginia was his first cousin, he had scruples about having conjugal relations with her. In any case, Virginia became tubercular and, twelve years after she was married, died; while Poe himself became neurotic, irritable and obsessed by desperate fancies, and finally went insane. It is surely possible to follow Mr. Krutch so far as to admit that the atrocious sadism of many of Poe’s later tales may have been the result of some emotional repression. And he must often have wished Virginia dead at the same time that he adored her. Pie is always imagining, in his tales, long before Virginia’s actual death, that a woman like Virginia has died and that her lover is free to love other women. But, even here the dead woman intervenes: in Ligeia, she reincarnates herself in the dead body of her successor; in Morella, in her own daughter. And it is evidently the conflict of his emotions about Virginia which inspires, not merely these bizarre fancies, but also the unexplained feelings of remorse which often haunt Poe’s heroes. After her death, the situation he has foreseen appears exactly to be realized. He conducts flirtations with other women; but they are accompanied by “a wild inexplicable sentiment that resembled nothing so nearly as a consciousness of guilt.” He is at one time on the point of getting married; but abruptly causes the engagement to be broken off. “I was never really insane,” he writes to Mrs. Clemm just before his miserable death, “except on occasions when my heart was touched. I have been taken to prison once since I came here for getting drunk; but then I was not. It was about Virginia.” The story of Poe and Virginia is a painful and rather unpleasant one; but it is perhaps worth discussing to this extent: we recognize in it the actual situation which, viewed in the light of a romantic problem and transposed into romantic terms, fills Poe’s writings with the ominous sense of a deadlock between the rebellious spirit of the individual will, on the one hand, and both its very romantic idealisms and its human bonds, on the other. “The whole realm of moral ideals,” says Mr. Krutch, “is excluded [from Poe’s work], not merely as morality per se, but also as artistic material used for the creation of conflicts and situations.” What, then, does he suppose such stories as Ligeia and as Eleonora are about? He goes on to say that horror is the only emotion which is “genuinely Poe’s own” and that this “deliberately invents causes for itself,” that “it is always a pure emotion without any rational foundation.” What is the moral interest, he would no doubt ask, of the Case of M. Valdemar or of the Descent Into the Maelstrom? I propose to discuss this question in a moment.

He contained the germs of a further development.

Poe was, then, a typical romantic. But he was also something more. He contained the germs of a further development. By 1847, Baudelaire had begun to read Poe and had “experienced a strange commotion”: when he had looked up the rest of Poe’s writings in the files of American magazines, he found among them stories and poems which he had “thought vaguely and confusedly” of writing himself and Poe immediately became an obsession with him. In 1852, he published a volume of translations of Poe’s tales; and from then on, the influence of Poe became one of the most remarkable in French literature. M. Louis Seylaz has recently traced this influence in a book called Edgar Poe et les Premiers Symbolistes Francais, in which he discusses the indebtedness to Poe of the French symbolist movement, from Baudelaire, through Verlaine, Rimbaud, Mallarme (who translated Poe’s poems), Villiers de L’Isle-Adam and Huysmans, to Paul Valery in our own day (who has just written some interesting pages about Poe in a preface to a new edition of the Fleurs du Mal).