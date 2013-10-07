Now, with Meese's allegedly porcine mug gracing the front of the paper of record again, I reached out to Jeff Nelson, the man behind the original poster campaign. "Meese did all he could to obstruct justice in the Iran-Contra scandal, and he also helped block action to ban plastic guns, which could pass undetected through metal detectors," Nelson, now 51, recalls. " I was so angry, and as a lone citizen I felt so powerless."

It's the sort of sentiment that sends people to their laptops nowadays. Nelson and his cohort had to work a bit harder at it. "There were no things such as blogs and tweets," he says. "Things were much more regional and getting in the National news was a really big deal. At that point I had been silk-screening posters for several years, mostly for bands I played in, using rudimentary homemade equipment in the leaky garage of our rented house. I was so angry that I decided to do a big poster campaign against Meese, and bought the largest paper I could find."

Smaller print on the posters included a lengthy list of reasons for the declaration, which included ill-treatment of AIDS patients and efforts to weaken Miranda rights, as well as Meese's role in the Iran-Contra affair.

Friends from the local music scene helped print and paste an initial run of 250 posters. "It took big teams of people and lots of coordinating to put these posters up all over the Washington, D.C. area in one night, and a number of us got caught by the authorities," says Nelson. But the reaction was good enough that he rolled out the second, updated version. "I remember being quite gleeful and giddy at how great the final product looked, with its ridiculous (but also quite accurate) message. My friends and I did a much larger run this time, and hand-printed about 750 posters."





Eventually, the authorities caught up with Nelson. While he was waiting for a court date, he decided to move from secret postering to t-shirt sales: "It ended up becoming a very successful campaign in itself. At one point, a bicycle messenger named Christopher Stalvey was denied access to the Justice Department for wearing one of these shirts, and the ACLU then threatened to sue the Justice Department for its policy regarding the shirt. Everyone was convinced we had engineered the whole thing, but we had nothing to do with it—the whole thing had a life of its own at that point. I ended up selling about 6,000 of the t-shirts, which more than paid for the thousands I’d spent on paper, ink, rollers, and wheat paste, and helped pay for some of my first proper printing equipment."