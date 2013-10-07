First, he could argue that, under the best reading of the relevant statutes, Congress has in fact ordered him to borrow rather than cut expenditures.Appropriations statutes order him to spend and do not give him the authority to cut spending. If revenues fall short, he normally can borrow, but the debt limit will prevent him from doing that, and other laws forbid him to raise funds in other ways, for example, by raising taxes or selling federal property. So there seems to be an inconsistency among the statutes. When statutes are inconsistent, they must be reconciled in the best way possible. And there is a rule that a later statute—here the appropriations laws—supersede earlier statutes, the debt ceiling. But that interpretation implies that the debt ceiling is meaningless, and that Congress could not erect a debt ceiling even if it wanted to. Conflicting statutes should be reconciled so as to preserve their meaning as much as possible. A better interpretation, which preserves a meaning for both the debt ceiling statute and the appropriations statutes, is that the commands to spend are implicitly conditional on sufficient funds being available. As the money dwindles, the president must cut expenditures commensurately.

Professors Neil Buchanan and Michael Dorf argue that, because the president cannot literally comply with the debt ceiling and the appropriations rules, Congress has forced him to act unconstitutionally. Trivially, a violation of a statute by the president is a violation of the Constitution because (with exceptions not relevant here) he may act only with statutory authorization. Buchanan and Dorf then argue that borrowing in excess of the ceiling is the “least unconstitutional choice” because the president would substitute his judgment for Congress’ less by borrowing in excess of the debt ceiling than by cutting expenditures, which would require fine-grained choices, inevitably influenced by policy judgments, among many different spending programs.

A presidential choice to engage in the “least unconstitutional” act, with its unfortunate echo of DNI chief James Clapper’s statement that he lied to Congress in “the least untruthful manner,” would not go over well with the public. In response to such skepticism, Dorf fires back, “If, at the end of the day, the President concludes that issuing unauthorized debt is the least unconstitutional option but [the] President’s political staff concludes that it is best to sell the least unconstitutional option to the public as constitutionally valid, he still will have complied with our decision procedure.” In other words, he will lie to the public about his legal reasoning, no doubt only seconds before the truth leaks out to the press. This statement of the argument constitutes its own refutation.

Statutes often conflict with each other, and the solution is always to adopt the interpretations that do the least violence to the different statutes. The resulting interpretation is the law, and the president acts constitutionally by obeying the law. Thus, he never faces a Sophie’s choice of unconstitutional options. True, the president must exercise considerable discretion under complex conditions to cut spending, but if the proper interpretation of statutes tell him to do so, then he must so act. The president exercises similar kinds of discretion every day, as, for example, when he decides how to allocate limited resources among prosecutions under the hundreds of criminal statutes that Congress has enacted without giving him the funds to enforce all of them.

A second way the president could borrow money even without Congress raising the debt limit: He could argue that he must borrow money under Section 4 of the 14th Amendment, which provides that “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law . . . shall not be questioned.” But the 14th Amendment does not give the president the power to borrow money in order to service the debt—indeed, Section 5 gives Congress, not the president, “the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions” of the Amendment. And it is Congress, not the president, that possesses the power to borrow under Article I of the Constitution; the 14th Amendment does not abrogate that rule. Some commentators, like Professor Elizabeth Price Foley, argue that the Amendment does not empower the president to lift the debt ceiling because the president can service the “debt” from tax revenues; he can disregard obligations to pay Social Security, Medicare, and the like, which are not “debt.”