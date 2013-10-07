Addressing the name of the Washington, D.C. football franchise, President Barack Obama, likely motivated by the right sentiments, was led by his instinctual wishy-washiness to take the weakest possible version of his own position, only to be bailed out by the total, tone-deaf intransigence of his adversary. It’s his whole presidency in a nutshell.

“If I were the owner of the team,” Obama told the Associated Press this weekend, “and I knew that there was a name of my team—even if it had a storied history—that was offending a sizeable group of people, I’d think about changing it.” (This magazine’s policy is not to publish the Washington team’s name. You can see it and its attendant logo here.)

Wait but didn’t you hear about some poll that said most Native Americans aren’t offended by the Washington team’s name? Yes, and there is another poll that says most Americans do not care. Washington owner Dan Snyder’s spokesperson Lanny Davis—Clinton hack, false-equivalence peddler, former lobbyist for a violently authoritarian dictator—cited them both in his rebuttal. The former poll, which found 91 percent of Native Americans were not bothered by the name, was taken almost ten years ago and has not-great methodology. The second poll, from this year, did find 79 percent of Americans do not believe the name needs to change. You will be shocked to learn that if you are a person of color, according to this latter poll, you are twice as likely to believe it should be changed.

Still, so much for Obama’s “a sizeable group of people,” right? Well, yes, actually. Which is why Obama’s argument is so annoying. It’s dumb, and it’s the wrong one. The fact that a bunch of people are offended by something—even the people whom the thing in question seems designed to offend—doesn’t necessarily mean much. A lot of people are offended by a lot of things. Well-intentioned people can be wrongly offended by something, whether due to misunderstanding or thin skin. If you don’t believe me, check any blog comments section.