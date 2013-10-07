The New York Times Book Review published its sex issue on Sunday, featuring reviews of new works of sex-themed fiction and nonfiction, along with essays and Q&As on subjects such as “What makes a good sex scene?", "Why is writing about sex so difficult?" and “What’s the most erotic book you’ve ever read?”. The word “erotic” showed up 15 times in the issue overall. (“Arouse”: 5, “heavy-petting”: 1.) So just how sexy is a Book Review about sex? You be the judge:

1) “I was such a nerdy little kid that when I saw those issues of Playboy that everyone else saw, I would just focus in on the handwriting.” –Pamela Paul, New York Times Book Review sex issue podcast

2) “The reader sometimes feels inundated by a catalog of oddities—from climacophilia (the erotic compulsion to tumble down stairs) to melissophilia (lust for bees) to titillagnia (arousal from tickling).” –Daniel Bergner reviewing Jesse Bering’s Perv: The Sexual Deviant in All of Us

3) “The man kept putting his hands between the woman’s legs and saying things like, ‘So this is what starlight feels like!’” –Alyssa Nutting