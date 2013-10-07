Four years ago, I wrote a New Republic piece about the magic of local television news—and how that magic had achieved its greatest form in Philadelphia, where a paucity of real celebrities means local-TV anchors are treated like celebrities.

At the time, one of the industry's worries was that, despite their outsized cultural presence, news at 5, 6, and 11 would eventually be upended by the same forces that wreaked havoc on print media. Naturally, stations across the country pushed their talent to embrace new technology, particularly social media.

And inevitably, this hasn't always worked out well, as the above tweet from a personality at Philadelphia Fox affilliate makes clear.