Imagine if the Democrats in 2007, having just regained control of the Congress, had decided to go to the mat against the Bush tax cuts. Imagine that they voted repeatedly to repeal them. They tried to delay implementation. They linked repeal to debt ceiling legislation. And while most of them knew better than to shut down the government over marginal tax rates, for a group critical to Nancy Pelosi’s majority, repeal had become a matter of religion. While Pelosi, for her part, didn’t favor this gambit, neither was she willing to rely on Republican votes. So with troops on the ground in Iraq and Afghanistan, the surge under way, and who knows what Al Qaeda plots ongoing in the background, imagine that Congress refused to send to President Bush legislation to fund the federal government without language repealing the tax cuts. And when Bush refused to negotiate under these circumstances, imagine that the government had shut down.

Had Pelosi and company done such a thing, they would have had their patriotism and their commitment to this country’s national security questioned. There are certain things a morally serious person just doesn’t hold hostage to domestic political disputes, and chief among them is the national security interest of the United States.

What the Republicans in the House of Representatives are doing right now is terribly close to the counter-factual scenario I have just described, indistinguishably close. DNI James Clapper and General Keith Alexander both testified this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the devastating effects the shutdown is having on the intelligence community. “As each day goes by, the impact and the jeopardy to the safety and security of this country will increase,” Clapper said. With more than 70 percent of civilian officials furloughed, this does not seem like an overstatement.

Reasonable people can disagree about the authorities the NSA should have, when it’s appropriate for the CIA to use drone strikes, and how assertive U.S. foreign policy and intelligence should be. It’s hard, however, to argue—and nobody really does argue—that it’s in the national security interests of the country to simply depopulate the agencies devoted to ensuring the nation’s security. While this weekend’s decision to interpret a recent congressional enactment to end furloughs for most civilian Pentagon employees should help, the problem goes well beyond the Pentagon—and the new policy will apparently not even completely solve the problem there.