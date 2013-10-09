The walk from the Qianmen subway stop in central Beijing to the Dashilar neighborhood, the hub of Beijing Design Week 2013, is a preservationist’s nightmare. One passes a mock Qing Dynasty-era Starbucks, a Haagen Dazs, and a brutalist three-story McDonald’s, plus countless hawkers selling flying neon toys designed mainly to put out eyes. Once the site of Beijing’s most thriving hutongs, or alleyways, which for hundreds of years contained everything from homes to restaurants to tea shops to some less reputable establishments, Qianmen is now a Disney version of its former self, the city’s starkest example of uprooting communities for the sake of modern commerce and replacing them with tacky simulacra. For Design Week attendees, it served as a useful warning.

The slogan for this year’s Design Week, which ran from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, was “Smart City,” a sunny catchphrase but also a reminder that Beijing has made some dumb mistakes. While the exhibitions ranged from Soviet design to rural development to a documentary about a pig that its viewers then ate, many of them focused on hutong design, proposing ways to modernize the alleys without turning them into movie sets—or transportation hubs, or shopping malls—as occurred in the run-up to the 2008 Olympics. During that time, the wholesale destruction of hutong neighborhoods drew international condemnation from preservationists, who argued that the city should do more to safeguard its own architectural heritage, not to mention respect the wishes of many of its life-long residents (while perhaps underplaying the impracticality of a modern city full of dilapidated single-floor houses).

Dashilar has since emerged as a testing ground for a gentler, more organic style of hutong rehabilitation. Once “the cosmopolitan heart of Beijing,” according to one Design Week exhibition, Dashilar has in recent decades sunk into disrepair, plagued by shoddy infrastructure, a patchwork of property rights arrangements, and a community increasingly dominated by migrants who have little incentive to invest in their homes long-term. But instead of simply razing the neighborhood, the grand plan is for designers, city officials, residents, and an SOE-backed developer called Beijing Dashilar Investment Limited to cooperatively implement what they call “nodal” renovation, overhauling individual properties with pointillist precision. What will these hutong-saving overhauls look like? More to the point: Can they actually save the hutongs?





Hong Kong designer Michael Young started by revamping the places that need it most: Beijing’s public toilets. Anyone who has braved these bathrooms—typically small open rooms with a few holes in the floor and, if they're fancy, waist-level dividers—knows the operating word is “public.” As bonding experiences go, squatting beside someone in such a space is a close second to going into battle together. Young’s design removes the social element, aiming instead to give the user “both privacy and stimulation,” the former by erecting stalls around the toilets, the latter I’d rather not know how. The exterior features geometric tiling that would, according to Young, “show respect for history and future application,” while also making the structure look like a giant armadillo.