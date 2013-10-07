Did the White House just open the door to some kind of short-term increase in the debt limit, perhaps to allow broader negotiations over fiscal priorities? Several media outlets are reporting as much. A senior administration official says that’s incorrect. I’m not sure who’s right or how much it actually matters. But, just in case, here’s the story.

During a Monday morning forum hosted by Politico, Gene Sperling, the president’s chief economic advisor, spoke about the debt limit. The Treasury reached that limit some time ago and, since then, it has been using “extraordinary measures” to keep paying the country’s bills. But officials and independent analysts say the Treasury will run out of options sometime in October, or by the beginning of November at the very latest. At that point, the government won’t be able to borrow the cash it needs to pay what it owes to creditors, suppliers, and those receiving government benefits.

Obama has said that he expects Congress to raise the limit, as it has always done in the past, because to do otherwise would wreak havoc on the economy. Obama has also said he won’t negotiate on the terms of that increase, as he did in 2011. In other words, it’s up to Congress to take care of the limit—without attaching conditions. What Obama hasn’t specified is how much borrowing authority Congress should give the Treasury. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has said he wants an increase big enough so that Treasury won’t need another renewal of authority until after the 2014 elections—in other words, an increase good enough to last at least a year.

Does the White House agree? In response to a question along those lines, Sperling said “It is the responsibility of Congress to decide how long and how often they want to vote on doing that, the important thing is that they not threaten default and that they not put our country on the brink of that.” Later he added, “Longer is better for economic certainty and jobs, but it is ultimately up to them.”