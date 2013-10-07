If the government shutdown is going to end any time soon, it seems likely that the vehicle of its demise will be a clean continuing resolution, a bill that would fund the government temporarily without defunding Obamacare. The Senate has already passed such a bill; the vast majority of House Democrats support the plan, as do 22 moderate Republicans.

Those numbers should be enough for the bill to pass the House. House Speaker John Boehner claims a clean CR would not have the votes his chamber. It should be fairly easy to see whose calculation is right: Let the congressmen vote, and see what happens.

Not so fast. Under House procedures, the speaker controls what bills get voted on—meaning Boehner can keep the clean CR from coming to the floor. This is mostly for political reasons; if Boehner, who professes to want the shutdown to end, defied the rank and file of his party, his position as speaker could be jeopardized.

So Boehner has invoked an odd procedural tradition. It’s called the Hastert Rule, and it’s not actually a rule at all, and former Speaker Dennis Hastert has disavowed it. The idea is for speakers only to allow votes on bills that have the support of a majority of the chamber’s majority party. It’s a way to avoid upsetting the people responsible for keeping the speaker in office. In other words, the Hastert Rule is just a way for Boehner to make his selfish political hacking sound like he’s following a rule over which he has no control. He’s not.