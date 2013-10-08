Monday marked the first night of Megyn Kelly's Fox News Channel program, "The Kelly File," which aired at 9 p.m. in Sean Hannity's old slot. Kelly has become an increasingly big star over the past several years, appearing during the day as a host, and at night as a guest on "The O'Reilly Factor" and other shows. The question leading up to the premiere was whether Kelly would become more opinionated and start to ape Bill O'Reilly and Hannity, or whether she would take the typical Fox News daytime line, which can be defined as passively conservative. (There are exceptions, such as "Fox & Friends," and "The Five," where the hosts are more outwardly right-wing.) The relatively moderate daytime hosts often refrain from partisanship, but the graphics clearly frame each story in a conservative way. In her inaugural performance last night, Kelly avoided offering strong opinions. She did fall into the pattern of trying to frame some serious stories in a partisan manner, but there was significantly less substance than one sees on Shepard Smith's or Bret Baier's shows. "The Kelly File" falls between entertainment and news: The show isn't fun, and yet offers nothing nutritious.

Kelly's debut has gotten a fair amount of press. The watchdog group Media Matters, for example ran a column today saying that Kelly was in fact "more dangerous than Bill O'Reilly." The argument was as follows:

The recent comments from Kelly and from the network are part of a deliberate effort to set her apart from the partisanship and moralism of Hannity and O'Reilly and cast her as a voice of factual authority. Anyone who's watched enough of Kelly's news programming knows how insidious a message that is. And, unfortunately, it appears to be working.

This may eventually become a concern, but the first episode was more innocuous than most Fox News fare.

Kelly began by interviewing Senator Ted Cruz, and it was easy to see why viewers might have longed for Hannity. Her first question was a lighthearted one about how Cruz felt about being one of the most disliked people in the country, but her tone was less confrontational than subtly congratulatory. Generally, however, she let him filibuster, which he has shown he can do skillfully. The segment provided a strong reply to people who decry cable television's plethora of bloviating, interrupting, rude hosts. Sure, a real dialogue is preferrable to bluster, but the Fox News alternative to Bill O'Reilly is not a mature conversation about policy hosted by Brian Lamb. Instead, it is Ted Cruz essentially reading a press release. O'Reilly would have interrupted him several times, and Hannity would have at least given some insight into official GOP thinking. Kelly provides neither.