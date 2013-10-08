But whether or not it should have given a court pause, the government got away with it: Warsame opted to cooperate with federal investigators and ultimately pleaded guilty.

Which brings us to Al-Liby. Right now, he too is undergoing intelligence interrogation aboard a naval vessel—and, like Warsame, without first having been advised of his rights. If the Obama Administration keeps with the Warsame playbook, then federal investigators eventually will take over, recite the usual legal admonitions, and then seek to prosecute Al-Liby in a federal courthouse. Of course we cannot yet know what Al-Liby’s intentions are. He might play along, as Warsame did. But he might not, and instead object to his unwarned interrogation or contest the government’s evidence. If so, will the United States’ two-pronged approach then prove harmful, or even fatal to the latest installment in the Embassy Bombings case?

I suspect not. From the prosecution’s standpoint, the risks are significantly lesser in Al-Liby’s case than they were in Warsame’s. Here’s why.

Once a defendant is in custody, two general requirements come into play: Miranda, and the rule that an arrested defendant must be taken “without unnecessary delay” to a federal judge. (The latter is known as “presentment.”) The criminal law typically deals with the government’s violation of one or the other (or both) by excluding statements obtained from the defendant as a consequence of the violation. And while the exclusionary rule might have got prosecutors’ nerves up in Warsame’s case, it almost certainly won’t in Al-Liby’s. The reason is that prosecutors likely won’t need to rely on any confessions that might come out of Al-Liby’s time at sea, regardless of whether he decides to talk to the government.

The government clearly already has other evidence against Al-Liby. A New York grand jury returned a still-pending indictment against him and many others in 2000. That certainly implies the prosecution’s confidence in its ability to convict each of the named defendants, Al-Liby included, beyond a reasonable doubt—and on the strength of evidence available more than a decade ago, and long before the Libyan’s capture this weekend. We likely know what some of that evidence will be.