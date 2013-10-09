In a creeping sign that Politico-ish news coverage has migrated to the international pages, The New York Times ran several articles over the past week about how the government shutdown, which resulted in President Obama cancelling his trip to Asia, marked a big victory for China. The premise of these pieces is that the United States and China are in some sort of competition for prestige and allies in Asia, and that each step backward by America means a step forward for China. Let's grant that this somewhat simplistic analysis has a grain of truth to it. But the pieces still exhibit two giant, flawed assumptions. The first is that international relations is some sort of horserace, and the other is that a leader's presence at a summit ranks with economics and politics as a driver of behavior.

Things kicked off on Saturday when Jane Perlez wrote a story about the "doubts" of American allies in Asia. A sampling from the piece:

As President Obama made apologetic calls to Asia to cancel his planned trip to the region, China’s leader, Xi Jinping, was taking a star turn in some of the same countries Mr. Obama would have visited...With the cancellation of the visits, the much-promoted but already anemic American “pivot” to Asia was further undercut, leaving regional allies increasingly doubtful the United States will be a viable counterbalance to a rising China...That wariness, Asian officials and analysts say, is giving China a new edge in the tug of war with the United States over influence in Asia, with the gravitational pull of China’s economy increasingly difficult to resist. “How can the United States be a reliable partner when President Obama can’t get his own house in order?” asked Richard Heydarian, a foreign policy adviser to the Philippine Congress and a lecturer in international affairs at Ateneo de Manila University in Manila.

The last question, presumably asked with seriousness by Mr. Heydarian, gives whole new meaning to the term "non sequitur." Perlez continues:

By failing to show up at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, which opens on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday, and by not attending the East Asia Summit in Brunei two days later, Mr. Obama could be ceding Mr. Xi plenty of ground...If showing up is more than half the game, some Asians say, Mr. Xi’s presence will highlight Mr. Obama’s absence.

Is showing up half the game? Do countries determine their foreign policy by who shows up at summits? No answers here, but the use of "game" is telling.