As several people have pointed out, the folks who concoct Nobel Prize for Literature odds most likely haven't done much reading. According to the Boston Globe, the bookies at Ladbrokes, a British gaming company, apply numerical value to factors such as industry chatter, an author's nationality, and historical precedent rather than the relative merits of each book. This year, the odds favor Haruki Murakami, followed by Joyce Carol Oates. But despite the efforts to tease out the politics behind the Nobel Committee's final choice, bookie predictions tend to be fairly inaccurate. Here's a quick run-down of just how infrequently Ladbrokes's front-runner has lined up with the actual winner:

2012 Prediction: Haruki Murakami Winner: Mo Yan 2011 Prediction: Adonis Winner: Tomas Transtomer

2010 Prediction: Tomas Transtomer Winner: Mario Vargas Llosa 2009 Prediction: Amos Oz Winner: Herta Muller 2008 Prediction: Claudio Magris, Adonis Winner: Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio

2007 Prediction: Philip Roth Winner: Dorris Lessing 2006 Prediction: Orhan Pamuk Winner: Orhan Pamuk 2005 Prediction: Adonis Winner: Harold Pinter

2004

Prediction: Adonis

Winner: Elfriede Jelinek