On cover letters that warn him when a book is not worth reading: “‘Dear Mr. Wylie, have I got a book for you!’ NO. ‘How would you like to make money?’ NO. ‘This is the Satanic Verses meets John Grisham.’ NO! ‘It’s conventional, but it’s set in India.’ NO. ‘It’ll bore you silly, but it’s set in India.’ NO.”

On his wife, who is a potter: “She’s nice, I’m not. She’s dark-haired, I’m not. She’s Italian, I aspire to be Italian.”

On how they met: “We were on a plane in the late ’70s. She looked interesting. I said, you must come to a party I’m giving Saturday night. So I invited her to a party that I wasn’t going to have. She accepted, so I held the party.”

On the literary agent as chameleon: “Given the choice between being myself and the other person in the room I’ll take the other person every time. Perhaps that sounds creepy, but it doesn’t strike me as particularly creepy; it seems quite self-effacing to me. I borrow people’s penmanship. I cracked a joke after supper with Susan Sontag: you wouldn’t know who was Susan and who was Andrew. She was so interesting to me that I would just absorb her lock, stock, and barrel.”

On how publishing is like any other business: “You have the good and you have the bad. You have good neckties at Hermès and you have the bad neckties at Macy’s.”