The panel, which closed the conference, was, one felt, Bloomberg’s shindig. It was most immediately notable, as The New York Times reports, for Bloomberg’s careful easing into the role of ex-mayor and elder statesman. “Here in New York City, voters will go to the polls next month to elect a new mayor,” he declared. “I have said this a thousand times: I have always believed that—I hope the next administration will be so successful, even more successful than our administration has been.”

But what was most compelling about the event, which at times took on the quality of a cheerleading summit for that “Urban Solutions to Global Challenges” theme—I mean, how soon til the Start-Up City book?—was how well it meshed with the shutdown. Lhota and de Blasio take different positions on policing, taxes, housing, education (maybe education most of all), and pretty much every other issue that a mayor without a $31 billion fortune at his disposal can plausibly tackle. On Tuesday, they continued to take those different positions, albeit with unusual politesse. By contrast, they agreed on just two things: The eminence of their host; and the sense that New York City, and the cities, are in it alone. “We no longer have a partner in Washington. We no longer have a partner in Albany,” Lhota said, speaking directly about affordable housing but indirectly about everything. “We’re going to have to do it on our own.” De Blasio echoed this:

National governments in our time are failing to serve as catalysts for action, requiring cities to fill the void with creativity and innovation. Yet the problem seems particularly pronounced here at home. While there was a time when innovation in the United States was driven at the federal level—the New Deal, the space program, the GI Bill, the mapping of the human genome are extraordinary examples—today we’re not seeing Washington offer solutions to the unique challenges of our time. Instead we see shutdowns. I firmly believe that some of the challenges our cities face are too vast for us to wait. It’s why in the 21st century, at least for the foreseeable first part of it, cities, led by many of the officials and experts here today, must be laboratories for reform and the primary problem-solvers.

It all felt a little too neat and convenient in that impossible-to-miss, technocratic, Bloomberg-y way. Big action still requires big governments; all the activist ordinances on and across the planet will be no substitute for a working U.S. federal government. Besides, even if “Global Challenges” really could be solved with “Urban Solutions,” it seems hard to believe the huddled masses munching salad and sipping iced tea in the second-floor conference room in the Financial District Tuesday are going to be where it all starts.

On the other hand, the trends are unmistakable. More than half of humanity lives in a city, for the first time ever. By the middle of the century, 70 percent will. And as for New York, Bloomberg, and de Blasio: if you can make it here …