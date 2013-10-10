One of the hottest topics in budget negotiations is non-defense discretionary spending—spending that has to be approved by Congress annually, and is not for defense. This category includes money for education, infrastructure, welfare, research, and lots more. The 2011 BCA set caps for this sort of spending, and the White House budget would cut an additional $200 billion beyond those levels. Some liberals have decried these cuts as too dramatic—but they’re still a far cry from the austerity imposed by sequestration.

Senate

The Senate budget for fiscal year 2014 is largely based on the same philosophy the White House subscribes to. As a Senate Budget Committee summary explains, the budget is based on the notion that “trickle-down economics has failed as an economic policy.” Written by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Patty Murray, the proposal aims to undo sequestration, using both cuts and revenues to do so. The White House budget is much more specific than the Senate budget, so we’ll keep this discussion short. The main difference between the Senate and White House proposals is that the Senate accounts for more total savings, because it assumes the war will end sooner than the president does, and thus that the war will require less money. The Senate proposal stabilizes the debt—it keeps it from growing larger—but falls far short of eliminating it.

House

The House budget, drafted by Congressman Paul Ryan, aims to balance the budget in ten years, a Herculean effort that requires dramatic cuts. Unlike the White House or Senate, the House keeps the sequester’s cuts but rearranges where they’re coming from, shifting non-defense dollars to defense.

Ryan’s budget is based on a firm opposition to big government, and he uses the goal of balancing the budget to justify a broader vision of a dramatically scaled back role for the feds. As the budget’s introduction puts it: “Today, our communities—our families, in particular—face many dangers: rising health-care costs, a stagnant economy, a massive debt, an uncertain world. These dangers require a lean, dynamic government—one that can protect its people and keep its word. They also require government to respect its limits—to understand it plays a role in our lives, but not the leading one.”

The proposal hits non-defense discretionary spending especially hard; those numbers would reach historic lows. And it makes significant cuts in health care, repealing the individual mandate and the expansion of Medicaid provided by the Affordable Care Act.

But Ryan also claims to save money on defense spending, despite the fact that his budget actually adds $50 billion for defense, raising spending from post-sequestration levels back to the levels set by the original BCA cap. How does he get away with saving and increasing at once? Well, he doesn’t. He just uses some tricky oversight to make it look that way. Ryan claims $100 billion in defense savings over the course of ten years. What the budget actually does is save that much money in defense funding. But funding—the amount of money allocated to defense by the budget—is different from spending. Outlays—the actual amount of money agencies spend—do not fall perfectly in line with funding, and their effects can show up with a few years’ delay. The Congressional Budget Office’s forecast for defense outlays does not corroborate Ryan’s predicted savings. It’s possible Ryan didn’t run those numbers carefully enough, or it’s possible he didn’t think anyone would notice the discrepancy and the phantom savings it entails.

The Ryan proposal actually isn’t very specific on what needs to be done. A congressional budget designates spending totals in various broad categories—for example, education, or health, or labor. It can provide for cuts in any of those categories, or it can denote them in the less specific category of “allowances.” Those are items left unspecified, to be dealt with later in an appropriations bill. Ryan’s budget offers a lot of cuts in the allowances category. It’s a good way to save a lot of money without having to figure out just how you’re going to go about saving it. And when committees have taken to the task of allocating those cuts in the past, even members of Ryan’s own party have balked. When you get to the details of taking such a large amount of money away from real policies, it becomes clearer just how extreme the cuts are, and that such large cuts cannot be made without hurting policies a lot of people deem important.

Joel Friedman and Richard Kogan of the CBPP compared Ryan’s budget to a new year’s resolution to lose 25 pounds: It sounds great, until you learn what needs to be done to accomplish the goal.