It’s hard to see how Republicans could get such a deal in a routine negotiation. Democrats would likely accept some benefit cuts, like the “Chained CPI” proposal that would reduce future Social Security payments, but only in exchange for some combination of new revenue and investment in infrastructure, universal pre-kindergarten, or other Democratic priorities. It doesn't sound like Ryan is offering any of those things—or that House Republicans would be willing to consider them. It's also possible that Democrats would accept a narrower deal, one that imposed different, milder changes to mandatory spending programs—for example, further changing the way Medicare pays for services—in order to end some sequestration cuts to domestic programs. In fact, over the last few months, many smart observers thought that such a deal might emerge from informal, unofficial talks taking place at the White House and on Capitol Hill. But this also doesn't appear to be what Ryan has in mind.

If not—if Ryan and his colleagues wouldn't insist that negotiations hew to their policy constraints—then restarting talks should be easy. All Republicans have to do is pick up the phone and offer to discuss fiscal policy, with all options (i.e., revenue as well as spending) on the table and under something resembling a normal negotiating process. But that's unlikely to happen, for the same reason House Republicans wouldn't appoint members of a conference committee to negotiate with the Senate over the fiscal 2014 budget. Simply put, Republicans don’t want a normal negotiating process, because they wouldn’t like what that process would produce. Their goal, all along, has been to alter the power dynamics—to use shutdown and, now, the threat of default to win concessions they might not otherwise. As the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent writes today, “Republicans will only agree to have these negotiations in a context where a government shutdown and the threat of default do give them that added leverage. “

This is extortion when the demands include Obamacare. It’s extortion when the demands don’t.

Update: In the op-ed, Ryan suggests his offer is reasonable because Obama already endorsed policies like Chained CPI. But Obama made these proposals as part of a larger package, one that involved Republican concessions, as well. Bob Greenstein, from the Center on Policy and Priorities, explains via e-mail the difference: