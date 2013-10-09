This week, Fox News' Shepard Smith debuted the network's new newsroom set, featuring giant, 55-inch table screens that the Verge said "could be mistaken for a College Humor or Saturday Night Live parody." Who wants to scroll Twitter on a screen bigger than their bodies, as the Fox journalists are shown to be doing in the background of the set?

While the Fox set might merely look like a ridiculous bit of futurism—and, to be clear, it is—it also marries two longtime trends in television news sets. Television news started out, more or less, as radio on camera.

But since the 1960s, the medium has sought to differentiate itself visually in two ways, according to NYU Professor of Journalism Mitchell Stephens. TV news sets have generally strived to look either cutting edge or like real newsrooms, where people actually work. (On shows like "Morning Joe," you'll see the cameras in some shots, and TVs showing other news that presumably the producers are monitoring.) The new Fox set tries to be both functional and futuristic. It's an interesting contrast to newspapers' designs which, says Stephens, have always looked to the past rather than the future. Even when the New York Times' iconic logo debuted, the script was relatively old-fashioned looking.