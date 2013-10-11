



JK: How do you navigate the photographer-subject relationship? How close do you get—if at all—to the people and places you visit?

TR: I wander around, circling the place, letting it sink in, sometimes realizing that I have to return when the light is different; whereas [with] people I will often approach and ask to photograph, realizing that the moment with them is most likely only in that moment. Mostly I move on with only a few tales from the people and places that I photograph.

JK: One thing that struck me about the collection was an undertone of sadness—as well as vulnerability—in many of your subjects. Did you set out to capture this, or did it surprise you to find this in your photographs?

TR: I do not set out to reveal a certain sadness or vulnerability, but rather encourage people to find an internal place. I very rarely encourage anyone to look at the lens, since I feel that mostly delivers a one-dimensional viewpoint. I prefer the viewer[s] to create their own stories from the moment depicted.

Places can also seem alone, like people, filled with melancholy.





TR: I came across a church in South Dakota that was two hours down a dirt road, with nothing remotely near in it in any direction, a religious island amongst a million acres. How far did people have to travel to attend to their faith, or was it a relic from years past, replaced by TV evangelism?

It struck me how powerful the faith was of many of the bull riders that I travelled with, but then again if you stand two feet away from the chutes where a 20-year-old is astride a 2,000-pound bull with a tight strap around its groin, I guess it all makes sense to believe in a benevolent force.





JK: Your photo, “Santaquin, Utah” (above) resembles the composition of Garry Winogrand’s “New Mexico, 1957 .” Did you have his work in mind when you took your photo?

TR: No, although I am very familiar with that image, and I can see why you see the comparison. But actually I was so curious with whole new towns being created a few hours outside Salt Lake during a real downturn in the housing market, and this house was awaiting the ready made lawn to be laid. I guess that Winogrand was travelling around New Mexico also seeing towns rise up in the desert in 1957!

JK: Describe a moment, or a person you met, or a scene you stumbled upon, that you feel best captures the theme of this project.

TR: I came across a biker in Sturgis, South Dakota prior to the colossal annual gathering of Harley Davidsons, who was looking for work, and his story was that he lived with a woman years ago, it went bad and he spent the ensuing 25 years on the road with his trusted Honda Goldwing and a tarpaulin, moving from biking events to harvesting marijuana. His story was one of someone living “off” the radar.





JK: What do you want viewers to take away from this collection?

TR: As with all my photographs, I would hope that the viewer create their own stories from the images. What people find is what they are looking for.