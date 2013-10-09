As inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons begin their inspections in Syria, they could find themselves on a collision course with the United Nations Security Council resolution that put them there in the first place.

Created in 1997, the OPCW’s job is to implement the Chemical Weapons Convention, a treaty that requires all countries that join to eliminate their chemical weapons stocks and related facilities. Syria is the 190th country to join the treaty; the 189th was Somalia in June. The OPCW is independent of the UN, although it is authorized to bring grave violations of the treaty to the attention of the Security Council and the General Assembly. OPCW inspectors verify treaty compliance at facilities identified by nations. Except in rare instances, they are not investigators. They don’t ferret out secret chemical weapons sites, or even actually destroy chemical weapons. They monitor and certify the process. Indeed, the Chemical Weapons Convention inspection regime is deliberately designed to protect the military and industrial secrets of the countries that join. It is far more limited than, for example, the mandate of the U.N. inspectors who oversaw the destruction of Iraq’s weapons after the first Gulf War.

Both the UN and the OPCW have adopted resolutions aimed at eliminating Syria’s chemical weapons. But there are important differences between the two, which set the stage for a conflict between what the OPCW is permitted to do and what the UN wants it to do.

In fact, had it been so inclined, Syria could have caused trouble right from the start. The Security Council obliged Syria to “accept[] personnel designated by the OPCW or the United Nations.” This easily overlooked provision indicates that Syria has no discretion to reject to any of the persons slated to conduct inspections on its territory. But the Chemical Weapons Convention requires the OPCW to inform Syria in advance of which inspectors it will send and permits Syria to object. This has long been considered an important safeguard. It allows nations to exclude from their sensitive defense installations people who they suspect may not be completely independent. Unsurprisingly, the OPCW adheres to its own rules in its Syria resolution. It authorizes emergency meetings of the OPCW’s governing body if Syria delays in accepting inspectors, but does not quash Syria’s right to object.