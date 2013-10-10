On Tuesday, the New York Times came out with an exposé on the outlandish fees Detroit is paying lawyers and consultants to guide it through the biggest municipal bankruptcy in United States history. According to the Times, the city has already shelled out more than $19 million for these firms’ advice, and contract amounts could cost as much as $60.6 million. (A Detroit Free Press article put the price closer to $62 million.)

These numbers sound big. But how big are they really? Detroit has a billion-dollar budget and it’s $18 billion in debt—in that light, $60 million sounds rather paltry.

So how does the consulting price tag stack up to the rest of the city’s spending on regular municipal activities? It’s not an easy question to answer. Since state-appointed Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr took control of the city's finances, its operating budget has been supremely difficult to pin down. “Formally, there is no budget,” one high-level city official who did not want to be named told me. Robin Boyle, chair of Urban Studies & Planning at Detroit’s Wayne State University, elaborated on this common frustration. “It’s very difficult to tell exactly what Mr. Orr and his staff are actually implementing,” he said. “I and many other commentators are picking up crumbs at best.” My calls to the Interim Budget Director, members of City Council, the City Council’s Fiscal Office Director, and other officials went unreturned. Mailboxes were often full. The main number for the City of Detroit Budget Department has been disconnected.

Three different plans offer clues to Detroit's theoretical budget. There's an outdated Mayoral budget. There's a list of reductions to that budget made by City Council and approved by Emergency Manager Orr, unavailable online but obtained by The New Republic. And there's a set of further cuts made by Orr in accordance with Ten-Year Projections for the city, that, though they’ve been approved, have yet to be added to the budget.