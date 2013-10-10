The Syrian city of Aleppo briefly regained access to the Internet yesterday, ending an information blackout that lasted well over a month. As of this afternoon, though, it looks like the city is back offline. During the brief window of access, people on the ground issued celebratory tweets even as fighting continues in the city, one of the main battlegrounds of Syria's civil war. The information intelligence company Renesys broke the news after noticing a new connection between a Turkish telecom router and four Syrian networks, two of which are Syrian state telecom (STE) networks. “All of this points to an orderly coordination involving STE and thus the blessing of the Syrian government,” wrote Renesys senior analyst Doug Madory.

The Syrian government has repeatedly deployed this tactic as an effort to quell protests. Information blackouts have been going on since fighting broke out in 2011. The most recent blackout in Aleppo may have been, in fact, imposed by rebel forces, but the motivation is the same: Shutting off communications is supposed to be a fast way to disempower and control a population, and to prevent people from organizing on Facebook or Twitter. Other countries in the region seem to think along the same lines: Egypt notoriously disabled Internet and cell communications in an attempt to dampen the Tahrir Square protests in 2011; Myanmar gave it a shot in 2007 and then again in 2011; Sudan imposed a 24-hour Internet blackout last month to try and extinguish riots in Khartoum; Iran, which blocks Facebook and Twitter, has long been working toward disconnecting from the open web in order to “protect” the population from cyber attacks, or, perhaps, revolution.

But according to Yale’s Navid Hassanpour, who has been studying communications disruptions in the Middle East since 2011, these blackouts are actually more likely to strengthen and spread protests rather than extinguish them. He calls it the “dispersion effect”: unable to get information online or on the phone, people are more likely to take to the streets themselves to find out what’s going on, even if they are removed from the center of the conflict. “Anxiety has something to do with action,” Hassanpour explains. “It makes you connect with people in your proximity, and generates local centers of contention.” As a result, conflict sites proliferate.

Such was the case during the Tahrir Square revolution, when the communications blackout coincided with a significant increase in the geographical dispersion of protests: