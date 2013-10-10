The Obama administration is engaged in an unprecedented campaign to control the flow of information to the press, characterized by “legal policies . . . that disrupt relationships between journalists and government sources,” surveillance programs that “cast doubt on journalists’ ability to protect those sources,” and restrictive information disclosure practices “that make it more difficult to hold the government accountable for its actions and decision-making.” That is the harsh judgment of a report issued today by the Committee to Protect Journalists—a report lent weight and credibility because it is authored by the thoughtful, well-respected, and non-hyperbolic former executive editor of the Washington Post, Leonard Downie Jr. “The administration’s war on leaks and other efforts to control information are the most aggressive I’ve seen since the Nixon administration, when I was one of the editors involved in the Washington Post’s investigation of Watergate,” Downie writes, with establishment oomph, in his report.

Downie is undoubtedly correct to conclude that Obama administration policies have chilled government officials from talking to the press, and thus has made it harder for journalists to figure out and report on what the government is doing. But by focusing on this narrow issue that is of great concern to journalists, Downie misses the bigger story: Changes in technology and norms related to the secrecy system have swamped the government’s efforts to control information, with the result that, at least in the national security area, secrets are harder than ever for the government to keep.

A central theme in Downie’s story is how the government deploys technology to track and punish leakers—especially through aggressive surveillance techniques and by identifying digital evidence of officials communicating with journalists. What Downie does not emphasize is a point that Joel Brenner makes in his book America the Vulnerable: Technology also makes it harder for the government to keep secrets. It took Daniel Ellsberg months to copy and sneak out of RAND the seven-thousand-page Pentagon Papers reports. Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden downloaded much more information much more quickly in a much smaller (and thus easier to hide) format. Technology defeats government secrecy in other ways. Digital signals emitted by airplanes, on-line flight-tracking databases, data-mining software, and instant global communication via the Internet enabled CIA sleuths around the globe to uncover the CIA’s secret rendition flights and prisons. Without digital camera technology, electronic mail, and the Internet, Abu Ghraib might never have been reported. And the secrets stolen by Manning and Snowden were much harder for the government to control once out because the Internet allowed their easy (and encrypted) global dispersion. In short, the same technologies that have empowered the government to know more about its employees and their communications with journalists have also empowered the employees and the journalists to disclose or discover more about government secrets.

Downie also reports that the government has changed the norm about prosecuting leakers and about harassing journalists who report leaks with legal proceedings. That is true, but once again Downie ignores how norms have changed in countervailing ways. Section 798 of the U.S. Criminal Code makes it a crime for anyone—including journalists—to publish “any classified information ... concerning the communication intelligence activities of the United States” that prejudices the safety or interest of the United States. Contrary to convention wisdom among journalists, neither the Pentagon Papers case nor any First Amendment principle precludes the government from prosecuting journalists for violating this statute—a statute that, compared to other criminal laws related to leaks, is narrowly and precisely drawn. There was a time when possible criminal liability under this statute seriously chilled newspapers and journalists from publishing information related to U.S. surveillance capabilities. But in contrast to the comparatively trivial publication of NSA surveillance secrets by the New York Times and others in 2005-2006, almost no one today is calling for journalists to be punished for publishing Snowden’s documents. As the tidal wave of Snowden-related publications about NSA techniques attests, journalists and their editors are no longer much worried about prosecution. And with good reason: it would be impossible, in light of this tidal wave, for the government to go after the press in this context.