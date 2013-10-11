This evening’s NBC/WSJ survey was absolutely brutal for Republicans. The president’s approval rating is up, more voters blamed Republicans for the shutdown than did in 1995, and the GOP’s favorability slipped to its lowest level in the history of the NBC/WSJ survey. But there was one question where the numbers weren’t catastrophically bad for Republicans. Unfortunately for Democrats, it’s the single most important gauge of how the Republicans might fare in the midterms.

The generic ballot question measures whether voters want Republicans or Democrats to control Congress, and it correlates strongly with the outcome of national congressional elections. Before the shutdown, polls showed Democrats and Republicans deadlocked in the low-forties, which would have easily allowed Republicans to retain control of the House, or even allowed Republicans to gain seats. Last night’s NBC/WSJ poll showed Democrats faring much better, ahead by 8 points, 47-39—a 5 point improvement from their last survey, when Democrats led 46-43.

Unlike those surveys about “blame” or those polls from PPP and Gallup, an 8 point Democratic advantage on the generic ballot cannot be dismissed. That’s inching into the danger zone—the area where we can entertain the possibility of Democrats taking control of the House.

But an 8 point edge doesn’t make a Democratic takeover likely. Far from it. The House playing field is tilted so heavily in the GOP’s direction that Democrats will probably need a double-digit edge to take back the House.