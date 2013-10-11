These results, Matos said, jibe with a study his Institute did with Real Simple magazine. It found, for example, that mothers generally don’t delegate household or child-rearing tasks to their spouses—not because they think their spouses incapable (they don’t), but because, as one put it, “If I did less around the house, or with my kids, I’d feel like I wasn’t taking care of them properly.” Similarly, more than two-thirds of mothers said they would not hire household or child-care help—which would otherwise be a great way to resolve work-life balance issues (and create more wages for others in the process).

WORK-LIFE BALANCE AS A PROBLEM FOR DADS

But fathers do face social pressures, and the one that most comes into conflict with their personal preferences is the expectation that they be the family breadwinner, particularly in response to mothers’ own social pressure to be the homemaker. Since wage inequality is not what it used to be, the fact that, in this report, fathers are working substantially more at paid jobs than women—again, 40.5 hours per week versus 22.8—despite the fact that they find child-rearing as meaningful and paid work slightly less meaningful suggests that cultural pressure plays an outsize role in this lingering vestige of 1950s gender norms.

“I do think that men have much more of their personal identity wrapped up in work, because that is the stereotypical role,” said Matos.

One provocative corollary to this is that it is fathers more than mothers who must confront so-called work-life balance issues, at least when it comes to time management. Mothers who hold back from grueling careers have to deal emotionally with feeling as though they lack the option to find meaning in that sphere. But from a time perspective, there is relatively little conflict for women who opt to bypass full-time careers. It is fathers who want a home life but feel the societal pressure to have more-than-full careers who are squeezed by the time vise. “We know from decades of research that men are increasing the time they spend in child care, and they’re doing it out of a desire to do so,” noted Gerson. “And, interestingly, research is increasingly showing—and I think it's a clue to what we have here—that men in general on average are more likely to experience work-family conflict than women.”

Here, especially, is where economic conditions—cheaper early daycare and education, better middle-class jobs, less income inequality, better paternity leave, more flexible working conditions—could really make a difference. “The economy is increasingly insecure for both professional middle-class fathers and working-class fathers,” explained Gerson, “so there is if anything greater pressure to put work first—not just to secure your long-term future, but to hold on to your job. There’s still this notion that the way an employer measures one’s work commitment is by the amount of time you put in, and while men and women are both subject to those pressures, men frequently are more so.”

It is all very messy. Individuals’ whims are changing. Yet neither social expectations nor socioeconomic and political institutions have caught up. “We do not only have changing notions of what it means to be a good mother, but changing notions of what it means to be a good father,” noted Gerson. “What I'm finding is that increasingly parents have to develop strategies to cope with the lack of options.”

Which is another way of saying that what’s really needed are better options.