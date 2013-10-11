The Republican fever is starting to come down. It hasn’t broken yet.

Members of the Senate GOP on Friday met with President Obama, just as House Republicans had done one day before. And like their House counterparts, they sketched out an idea for ending the current political impasse—so that the federal government reopens and, no less important, so that the Treasury Department gets new borrowing authority to pay incoming bills.

Exactly what this proposal would entail is not clear. Its chief proponent, Senator Susan Collins of Maine, didn’t provide a lot of details. She and her allies may not even know what they want. But, based on media accounts and assorted Washington sources, the plan would appear to involve some set of modest-sounding policy concessions—like delay or reduction of Obamacare’s medical device tax—and “clean” agreements to finance the government and raise the debt ceiling. The agreement might also set in motion a new set of bipartisan fiscal talks, designed to reduce the long-term deficit while scaling back immediate spending cuts from the sequester.

Assuming those details are right, Senate Republicans are offering more concessions and demanding less in return their House counterparts were. As of Friday, at least, Republicans were proposing to give the government only another six weeks’ of borrowing authority. And while they were talking about re-opening the government, they had not offered to do so immediately and seemed to make funding conditional on Obama agreeing to talks that would result in some combination of entitlement cuts. This may help explain why Obama, who essentially rejected the House proposal, seemed less hostile to what Senate Republicans had in mind.