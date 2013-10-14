Posed in jest, the question seemed to hang over both the gathering and the city. Heading into the weekend, the federal work stoppage was taking a disproportionate toll on people of color, who have historically found a haven from discrimination in the public sector. The capital’s metropolitan area, home to one of the most diverse populations in the country (albeit one that has seen its numbers slip in recent years), has similarly suffered an outsized impact from local budgetary shortfalls and the sheer economic drag of hundreds of thousands of furloughed workers. Even the ostensible cause of shutdown, the Republican drive to roll back Obamacare, is seen by some as the culmination of a long conservative campaign against racial minorities.

Chatting with members of the crowd after the panel, Bond again showcased a sharp tongue. “The nutcases have taken over. They run the House now, and Speaker Boehner has no power at all,” he said, before shifting his focus to the leaders of yesteryear. “I think there was a degree of collegiality in Congress that has vanished now. These people used to go out together, eat and have a good time together. Now they don’t even speak to each other.”

Ironically, the bygone statesmanship rhapsodized by Bond—and so often clamored for by political commentators—may have been the most prominent casualty of the civil rights revolution that he helped to steer. As political scientists have shown, the era of mid-century bipartisan cooperation was an aberration, fostered by a brief ideological overlap between the racially-moderate Republicans of the North and bigoted southern Democrats. When the national Democratic establishment began its postwar turn away from Jim Crow, alienating what had been the Solid South, a partisan realignment commenced that would eventually flush apostates from both parties and result in the polarization that plagues us today.

These decades-long developments were no more fodder for debate at the Press Club than they have recently been within the Beltway media, however. The panel members, most of them in their seventies, were more interested in revisiting the figures commemorated in Professor Gates’s miniseries. Asked what he would say if given another opportunity to speak to Martin Luther King, Jr., Lewis paused as he glanced down at his plate. “I’d tell him I miss him, and I really do. If it hadn’t been for Dr. King, I don’t know what would have happened to me, personally. And I don’t know what have happened to our nation.

“I thought we’d have more time,” he said.

